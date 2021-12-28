Stars Lounging By The Fire ... It's Lit!

The holidays might be coming to a close .... but this fire is still so delightful!

Cozy celebrities – like January Jones, Angela Kinsey, and Megan Thee Stallion -- are remaining tucked up in their homes during the winter to keep from catching the cold!

Some other stars, including Helen Hunt, Jessica Chastain, and Kaitlin Olson, are enjoying their much-needed relaxation time unwinding by the fireplace alongside their furry friends. And, it's doggone cute for a photo!

The weather outside is frightful, but this gallery of stars lounging by the fire is definitely bringing you the heat!