Kris Jenner Wants Her Ashes Turned Into Necklaces, Kim Wants to Use Bones
10/20/2022 7:15 AM PT
Kim Kardashian has big plans for Kris Jenner's hips -- like, the actual bones -- and not to be outdone, her mom wants her own remains turned into dazzlin' accessories.
The odd ideas came up on the latest episode of "The Kardashians" -- as Kris is in recovery mode from hip replacement surgery, a 3-way chat with Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner is what prompts the macabre fashion pieces convo.
Kris says Kim wanted her old hip bones to be saved, so she could turn them into jewelry ... and it's clearly a 2-against-1 conversation in the room, with both daughters finding the idea absurd.
Khloe then goes further, reminding her mom about a similar idea Kris had -- where she wanted her cremated remains to be turned into necklaces.
Clearly, the daughters still aren't diggin' it.
It's an idea that's being put to use, though ... as we reported, Coolio's kids are in the process of designing jewelry that will hold some of their dad's ashes.
So, maybe Kris' marketing mind is on the right track again! Kardashian Keepsakes? Far from her craziest idea.