Kris Jenner Wants Her Ashes Turned Into Necklaces, Kim Wants to Use Bones

Use My Ashes For Some Bling!!!

Play video content HULU

Kim Kardashian has big plans for Kris Jenner's hips -- like, the actual bones -- and not to be outdone, her mom wants her own remains turned into dazzlin' accessories.

The odd ideas came up on the latest episode of "The Kardashians" -- as Kris is in recovery mode from hip replacement surgery, a 3-way chat with Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner is what prompts the macabre fashion pieces convo.

Kris says Kim wanted her old hip bones to be saved, so she could turn them into jewelry ... and it's clearly a 2-against-1 conversation in the room, with both daughters finding the idea absurd.

Play video content

Khloe then goes further, reminding her mom about a similar idea Kris had -- where she wanted her cremated remains to be turned into necklaces.

Clearly, the daughters still aren't diggin' it.

It's an idea that's being put to use, though ... as we reported, Coolio's kids are in the process of designing jewelry that will hold some of their dad's ashes.