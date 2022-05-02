Kim Kardashian Wears Iconic Marilyn Monroe Dress To Met Gala with Blonde Hair

Kim Kardashian is channeling her inner Marilyn Monroe ... wearing the exact same dress MM wore during a sexy performance for John F. Kennedy to The Met Gala.

Kim just arrived at the ball wearing Marilyn's iconic "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress ... she was the last one to show, arriving with Pete Davidson, who was dressed in Dior.

The dress, originally designed by Jean Louis, was first worn by Marilyn way back in May 1962, when she gave a sexed-up bday performance for JFK at another famous fundraiser in New York.

Some 60 years later, Kim has taken the dress off of a display at a museum, and rocking it at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Kim's been hinting at wearing the dress for some time ... first, she said she couldn't tailor her outfit, which hints at something from an archive, and then she and Pete were spotted leaving "Ripley's Believe It or Not!" museum in Orlando, where the iconic dress is on display.

It's one of the most expensive dresses in the world ... the original $12,000 price tag in 1962 is equivalent to about $114k in today's dollars ... and Ripley's bought the dress from Julien's Auction in November 2016 for $4.81 million.