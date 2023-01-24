Kim Kardashian Gets Restraining Order Against Man Who Allegedly Sent Diamond Ring

Kim Kardashian has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man who has allegedly come to her house multiple times, calls her his "wife" and even sent a ring.

The docs, obtained by TMZ, claim Jomonie Victor Zigler first made contact with Kim in December -- making multiple visits to her home (only to be stopped by security), posting explicit messages about her online and referring to her as his wife.

In the docs, filed by Kim's attorney, Shawn Holley, Kim claims Zigler has also sent items to her home ... including a diamond ring and keys to a hotel room.

What's equally scary -- Kim says Zigler has a criminal history that includes firearms and threats ... she says his actions have caused emotional distress.

Apparently, a judge agrees, because they signed off on the temporary restraining order against the 28-year-old until a hearing, scheduled for next month.