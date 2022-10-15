Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kim Kardashian's Home Sees Would-Be Intruder Nearly Break In

Kim Kardashian Would-Be Intruder Nearly Breaks In ... Fought w/ Security, Caught

10/15/2022 3:28 PM PT
kim kardashian

Scary day for Kim Kardashian ... a would-be intruder nearly made his way into her home this weekend, but the guy was stopped just steps away from the front door.

Sources with knowledge tell TMZ ... a man was arrested Saturday around 11 AM after wandering onto Kim's Hidden Hills property unannounced and uninvited. We're told he somehow made it past her gated community entrance and found his way to Kim's mansion.

kim kardashian house
X17

Our sources security intercepted him and actually detained him right on the grounds -- but he didn't go down easy ... we're told there was a scuffle before he was ultimately pinned.

The cops were called and the man ended up getting taken away in cuffs. Our law enforcement sources say he was booked on battery and trespassing charges. We're also told this gentleman is known to the sheriff's deputies in the area, specifically at this location ... where he's apparently been caught on surveillance video before.

Kim and Kanye's Impressive Interior
Launch Gallery
Inside The Incredible Hidden Hills Home Launch Gallery

Sources say the man has an infatuation with Kim, but luckily ... it didn't come to fruition today. Unclear if Kim or any of her kids were home -- but a close call either way.

It's far from the first alleged trespasser who's landed on the doorstep of a KarJenner -- it's happened to Kylie, Kendall and others in the family as well. Might be time to start building moats around these places ... seems way too easy for randos to access off the streets.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later