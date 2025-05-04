Met Gala Fashion Through The Years

It’s that time of year again -- the Met Gala, AKA fashion’s biggest flex, where the crème de la crème suit up for this year’s theme: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

You can bet people are gonna show up with their wildest, most creative spins on all things structured, shapely, and custom -- and if past Met looks are anything to go by, this year’s about to be straight fire!

Zendaya and J Lo showed up last year like straight-up fairytale goddesses for the "Garden of Time" vibe -- and yep, as you can see by the rest of our gallery, plenty of others came to slay too.

The 2023 Met Gala was all about honoring the late fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld -- and some of his celeb muses, like Kim Kardashian and co, went all out with their totally OTT looks.

2022 was all about channeling the glam of the late 19th century, AKA the Gilded Age -- and once again, the Kardashians were all over it, with Kylie Jenner turning heads in a wild mashup of a wedding dress and a baseball cap.

The sexy gowns, glam goddesses, and va-va-voom poses were out in full force at the 2021 Met Gala -- all in the name of celebrating American Independence, with a whole lotta star-spangled style.