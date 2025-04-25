Hailey Bieber Accepts Beauty Award, Thanks Justin Amid His Paparazzi Battle
Hailey Bieber I Rhode to Victory Thanks to Justin!!! Shout-Out Amid Paps Chaos
Hailey Bieber hit up L.A.'s Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Awards Thursday night, where she gave Justin Bieber his flowers ... thanking him for backing her from day one, as she scooped the Beauty Innovator of the Year award.
Justin's been in full multitasking mode -- dropping religious posts, checking the paps, and still showing up strong for Hailey as she chases her dream ... though he was notably absent last night.
Hailey spoke about her Rhode Skin brand -- giving love to her friends for being her guinea pigs, and thanking her loyal customers, saying the brand wouldn’t exist without them.
Hailey, glowing in a strapless blue velvet dress, was the epitome of poise and elegance -- but while she was showering Justin with praise, he was on a whole different wavelength last night … posting a vid of paps swarming him and begging them to give him space.
But let’s keep the spotlight where it should be -- indoors with Hailey, honey, 'cause it was all about the fashion!
Chappell Roan, Selma Blair, Tyra Banks, Lizzo and more were out serving serious looks and turning that carpet into a runway!