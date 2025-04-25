Justin Bieber's Battle With the Paparazzi Escalates, Video Shows

Play video content Instagram/@justinbieber

Justin Bieber's war with the paparazzi is escalating ... the pop star got into a tense standoff with photogs as both sides turned their cameras on each other.

The Biebs shared all the drama on Instagram Thursday night, posting a video he shot of the shutterbugs swarming him with their flashing cams.

In the video, Bieber is never seen in frame as he shoots video of the paps while he and wife Hailey are leaving a location and being led to a parked SUV.

You can hear Bieber repeatedly say, "Look at these guys," referring to the lensmen snapping photos of him and Hailey. At one point, Hailey is briefly seen trying to hide her face from the camera flashes.

A security guard protects the couple from the paps, putting himself between them and telling the photogs to get lost. In the IG caption, Bieber wrote, "This has to stop."

But his words don't seem to be penetrating. Bieber has been locking horns with the paps for a while now.

Most recently, he had a similar run-in with photogs outside a coffee shop in Palm Springs, California, right before the start of Coachella week 1. You may recall ... Bieber was pissed because he thinks the paps only want to make money off him and he let them know it.