Justin Bieber Says the Bible Alone Can't Save People

Justin Bieber's waxing poetic about religion ... telling fans the Bible and church alone aren't enough to save a person -- but, he says truly receiving God's forgiveness can.

The singer-songwriter shared multiple photos to his Instagram Story detailing his religious philosophy ... kicking it off by acknowledging he's flawed, but says God chooses to work through him every day regardless.

It's a long message -- definitely worth reading all the way through ... but, a few of Justin's lines will certainly perk up fans' ears, including one part where Justin talks about how guilt can only be assuaged by forging a relationship with the Lord Almighty, not by going through the motions of reading the Bible and going to church.

Justin says Jesus forgives people that society and the culture never do ... adding, "They treat me like ass out here, but if I remember that I am flawed too and god forgave me, it helps me to stop feeling better than those people who are mean and hurtful."

JB admits he can be hurtful too ... adding he would never spread rumors on the internet -- like many people who have been commenting about his health -- but, he admits he engages in other behavior for which he needs God's grace.

Justin Bieber ends his message saying he might be upset too if he were a normie watching him and Hailey live the good life ... before adding a final message -- "Ur bible can't save u."

As you know ... Justin's been the source of online speculation dating back to January -- when fans started to express concern about Justin's well-being, though his rep denied any sort of drug usage to us.

The scrutiny intensified this week when people on social media dissected his appearance at a party near Coachella ... claiming he looked thin, even unwell, while puffing on something at the event.

Of course, he's also been in a major internal rift with his former fashion brand ... with his pastor appearing to be among the hot topics of contention.