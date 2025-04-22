Drew House's Ryan Good Takes Break From Justin Bieber Over Beef With Pastor

One of Justin Bieber's closest associates is taking a break from the singer ... and it's because of Justin's pastor Judah Smith.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Ryan Good, Justin's former road manager and the creative director at JB's fashion brand Drew House, hasn't spoken to Justin in over a year.

We're told Ryan and Justin haven't talked since Ryan left Churchome in Beverly Hills ... it's the church Bieber still belongs to, and where Judah serves as pastor.

Our sources say Ryan felt Churchome was a cult and he wanted out ... so he left the church ... and Justin getting close to Judah was a big factor in their separation.

We're told Justin added Judah to the Drew House board a few years ago, despite the fact Judah and Ryan, the brand's creative director, don't get along.

Our sources described Justin bringing Judah onto the board of his clothing line as "weird" ... basically because Judah is more pastor than businessman.

Justin and Judah have hung out quite a bit through the years though ... with Bieber even bringing Judah with him to Las Vegas last year for Super Bowl LVIII.

Ryan and Justin aren't talking, but we're told Ryan is worried about Justin ... at least from what he's seen in the media.

As we've told you ... fans are worried about JB due to some videos of him partying at Coachella, and there was the blowup with the paparazzi outside a coffee shop near the festival grounds.

Meanwhile, sources close to Judah tell TMZ ... He has no issue with Ryan and wishes him the best. We're told they too haven’t spoken for about a year and Ryan was the one who distanced himself.