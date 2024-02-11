Justin Bieber Hanging with Pastor in Las Vegas Before Super Bowl

Play video content TMZ.com

Justin Bieber's definitely in Sin City ... but he brought his faith with him -- in the form of his new pastor!!!

The singer-songwriter was spotted walking through Wynn Las Vegas with his wife Hailey Bieber and his new friend and confidante Pastor Judah Smith who tossed a comforting arm around Justin.

Justin and Judah have hung out quite a bit through the years ... with pics of them together over the last decade or so. Now, Judah's his main pastor, taking on the role from Carl Lentz with whom Bieber had a public falling out.

Remember ... Bieber and Lentz were super close for years before Lentz admitted to cheating on his wife in 2020 ... a day after Hillsong Church fired him. It seems Justin distanced himself from Carl in the aftermath -- and now has charged Judah with his spiritual guidance.

He seems to be taking over the role to a T BTW ... 'cause the guys share a very similar look, all the way down to the beanie and glasses.

Play video content BACKGRID

Unclear exactly when this clip was taken ... but we do know Bieber impressed the crowd at The Delilah -- a popular nightclub in The Wynn -- when he hopped onstage and showed off his drum skills.

Bieber banged away on a drum kit with a member of WeTheBand, twisting the sticks around in his hand and slamming away on percussion.

Play video content TMZ.com

One party wasn't enough for Justin though ... with the 29-year-old hitting up Michael Rubin's 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party and jumping behind the DJ booth -- hanging out alongside rapper Travis Scott.

Rubin's party was stacked with stars like Scott and Ice Spice who both performed while T-Pain, Queen Latifah, French Montana and Remy Ma also pulled up to get down.

We broke the story ... Usher reached out to Bieber directly to ask him to join him for the Super Bowl Halftime show -- and Bieber arrived with the Kardashians yesterday.

Play video content TMZ Studios