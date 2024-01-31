Justin Bieber Locks Lips With Wife Hailey During Date Night, 'We're Cute'

Justin Bieber's more than 5 years into this marriage thing, and still feeling real lovey-dovey ahead of a night out at a Bev Hills hot spot with his wife Hailey.

The singer passionately locked lips with Hailey during an outing to the much-buzzed-about restaurant Funke, and Mrs. Bieber cuddled up on her husband's shoulder in other pics.

Justin and Hailey, like many high-profiled couples, have been plagued by divorce rumors over the years -- but their cozy date night last weekend should silence that talk.

The "Yummy" hitmaker let the pics do all the talking, opting to go captionless ... while the Rhode Beauty founder kept the romance alive in the comments, writing: "we're cute."

The comments section was also bursting at the seams with fans branding the pair "couple goals."

In general, fans are just thrilled to see their relationship is going strong as they'll hit their 6th anniversary later this year. Hell, they were even holding hands like a couple of high school kids as they walked out of the eatery.

The couple's been open about the ups and downs of their relationship since tying the knot -- and Hailey's even admitted their struggles made her realize she'd fight for their marriage "no matter what."