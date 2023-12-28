Justin Bieber Hits Maple Leafs Game With Hailey, Gets Huge Ovation

The most popular person at the Maple Leafs game Wednesday night wasn't Auston Matthews or Mitch Marner ... no, the guy who appeared to get the most love from hockey fans was none other than Justin Bieber!!

The "Ghost" crooner pulled up to Scotiabank Arena in Toronto with his wife, Hailey, to see his beloved Leafs take on the Ottawa Senators -- and when the crowd realized he was in attendance, it went crazy.

The celebs are out tonight: @arnettwill and @justinbieber are taking in some Leafs action at Scotiabank Arena. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/IMFVhjvANe — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 28, 2023 @Sportsnet

Bieber and his wife were shown on the jumbotron while they were in their suite seats -- and a loud roar ensued. Both the pop star and Hailey then smiled big and gave a wave.

Will Arnett was there, too -- and the reception he got wasn't shabby either!!

Justin Bieber at the Toronto Maple Leafs game in Canada! 💙 pic.twitter.com/VIMRVxENVT — Justins Tour Updates (@JustinsTourNews) December 28, 2023 @JustinsTourNews

During one of the intermissions, the Leafs paid tribute to Bieber -- as their mascot and a dance team full of talented kids performed choreography to his biggest hits.

Sadly for JB, the night ended with a bit of whimper -- as the Leafs fell to the Senators, 4-2.