Justin Bieber Shows Off Handles In L.A. Basketball Game

Play video content TMZSports.com

Justin Bieber channeled his inner Allen Iverson on the court Tuesday night ... showing off his solid dribbling abilities in an basketball game in L.A. -- and TMZ Sports has the video.

The "Ghost" crooner showed up to the BIG3 street popup event at SRGN studios ... once again suiting up for The League's Nahmias squad.

Of course, J.B. has been balling out in famous shoe customizer The Surgeon's hoops organization over the past few months ... so it was no surprise when he held his own in the most recent matchup.

Check out the footage ... Bieber starts off strong by dribbling the ball between his legs as he zooms past his defender for an easy bucket.

Play video content 10/19/23 SRGN Studios

He also took a shot at the BIG3's signature deep 4-pointer ... but that didn't go necessarily as planned.

It's clear Bieber takes the contest seriously ... hustling his ass off throughout his playing time.

As we previously reported, the dude knows his way around the hardwood ... whether it's draining jumpers or passing dimes to his teammates.

Play video content 10/19/23 TMZSports.com