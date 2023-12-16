Justin Bieber Snowboards in Aspen, Chats Up Fellow Chairlift Passenger

Justin Bieber's been out of the spotlight for the majority of the year -- focusing on his own health -- and it looks like he's capping off 2023 going downhill ... literally, that is.

The singer was spotted in Aspen Saturday, where he was snowboarding ... a bit of a tradition for him this time of year. He appeared to be shredding here all by his lonesome, but he did have some company going up the mountain -- chatting up a fellow chairlift rider.

JB looked fairly stone-faced and serious cruising down the slopes ... staying up on his two feet and handling himself well. Dude's an avid snowboarder -- so he knows what he's doing.

BTW, his wife Hailey is there in tjown as well ... they jetted on over together on Friday.

As for Justin, this is just more of the same with him lately -- the guy's been super active when it comes to athletics and other activities ... and he's always hitting the town with Hailey as well. The one thing he isn't doing much of these days ... singing/performing.

Remember, it was way back in March when he officially suspended the rest of his 'Justice' tour dates internationally ... this not too long after pumping the brakes on it all in 2022.

He cited mental health concerns ... but he's battling physical ailments on and off for a while now too.