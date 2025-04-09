Hailey Bieber, Julia Fox & More Attend Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025

Tuesday was a big night for style -- with Hailey Bieber, Julia Fox, and more proving just how wildly different (and fab) fashion can be at the 2025 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards.

Hailey served soft and elegant in a flowy side cut-out gown, while Julia Fox went full tilt in the opposite direction -- channeling a seriously creepy marionette doll vibe at The Lot at Formosa in L.A. Tuesday night.

Fergie showed up in head-to-toe black and proved you can never go wrong with a classic -- serving fierce, edgy angles like a total pro.

Gabrielle Union balanced out the color wheel in a dazzling white ensemble, while Chanel Iman and Karrueche Tran also stepped out, keeping the glam game strong.

Keke Palmer held it down as host of the night -- and she didn't disappoint, rocking a plunging gold feathered dress that was pure showstopper energy.