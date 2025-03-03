Julia Fox Looks Like Bianca Censori In See-Through Dress at Oscars After-Party

Or Is that Bianca In Boob-Baring Dress?

Julia Fox is doing her best Bianca Censori impression ... wearing hardly anything and leaving little to the imagination at an Oscars after-party.

Fox made a jaw-dropping entrance at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, stunning everyone in a completely see-through dress.

While Julia is wearing practically nothing, her body is somewhat covered by her wavy brown hair, which, through the help of hair extensions, shields parts of her breasts and groin area. Julia was reportedly channeling Botticelli's "Birth of Venus."

Of course, Julia's eye-popping look is strikingly similar to Bianca Censori's entrance at the Grammy Awards, where Bianca wore an even sheerer dress than Julia. As you know, Fox and Kanye West used to date back in 2022.

Who Wore It Better? Something Went Wrong Julia Fox

Bianca Censori