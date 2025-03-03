Adrien Brody Tosses Gum to Georgina Chapman After Winning Oscar

Play video content Clip Courtesy A.M.P.A.S.© 2025

Adrien Brody had to overcome a sticky issue involving chewing gum after he was announced the winner in the Best Actor category at the 2025 Academy Awards.

Brody attended Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood with his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, who saved the day after her man won the huge honor.

Check out video, which shows the moment Adrien walks toward the stage to accept his Oscar statue after Cillian Murphy announced his victory for his leading role as architect László Tóth in the film, "The Brutalist."

Adrien blows kisses to all the A-listers in the crowd as he heads to the stage, but then he realizes he's got gum in his mouth.

Brody suddenly stops and turns to Chapman, who comes running up behind him. Adrien removes the gum and tosses it to Chapman, who does her best to try to catch it, before dashing back to her seat. Funny moment!

After he stepped onstage, Brody delivered an emotional speech, thanking God for his "blessed life" and "every individual that has treated me with respect and appreciation.” He also spoke about his passion for acting.

By the way, Adrien beat out other Best Actor nominees: Timothée Chalamet ("A Complete Unknown"), Colman Domingo ("Sing Sing"), Ralph Fiennes ("Conclave") and Sebastian Stan ("The Apprentice").