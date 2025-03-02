Diane Warren Makes History, 16th Oscar Loss Without Ever Winning

Diane Warren has just joined an exclusive club she probably never wanted to be in ... 'cause she just tied the record for most Oscars losses without a win -- with a catch.

The singer-songwriter -- who was given an Honorary Academy Award back in 2022 -- was up for Best Original Song for her track "The Journey" from "The Six Triple Eight" ... but, she lost to "El Mal" from "Emilia Pérez."

The loss marked the 16th of Warren's career ... which ties her with sound engineer Greg P. Russell for most official nominations lost without ever winning a golden statue.

Worth noting ... some sources acknowledge Russell has 17 nominations -- however, the Academy Board of Governors rescinded his nod for "13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi." So officially he has 16 -- the same number as Warren.

Play video content 2/20/25 TMZ.com

We caught up with Warren in L.A. ... and, she told us she hoped the 16th time would finally be her lucky number -- alas, that just wasn't the case. She also joked she'd probably collapse if she did win, so it's maybe it's for the best that she didn't!

Despite not winning the award, Diane got to hang out with a ton of wonderful people at the ceremony ... and, we've got lots of pictures from inside for you to check out.