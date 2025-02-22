Demi Moore, Emma Stone & More Bring Style to the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards

The Film Independent Spirit Awards might be for smaller budget flicks ... but, the stars certainly aren't spending less on their outfits -- 'cause they're looking chic at this year's show.

Demi Moore -- who is up for Best Lead Performance for her role in "The Substance" -- may also win the award for Cutest Award Show Date ... 'cause she brought one of the smallest puppies we've seen with her, a chihuahua named Pilaf!

Sebastian Stan, Emma Stone and Elizabeth Olsen all stunned on the blue carpet as well ... though they didn't bring furry little friends with them.

Stan is going toe-to-toe with Moore for Best Lead Performance -- the FIS Awards don't separate competitors by gender -- for his role as young Donald Trump in "The Apprentice." He was also nominated for an Oscar for the part.

Hunter Schafer arrived in a gorgeous sundress for the event ... and she's up for an award for her part in the movie "Cuckoo," too.

Play video content

The actress' appearance out comes after she posted a video to TikTok ... telling fans the government changed her gender on her passport. Schafer is a trans woman -- and, now the gender category on the document says "M" for male.

Colman Domingo, Julia Fox, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Jesse Eisenberg, Ruth Negga and many more celebs also hit the carpet ... so, make sure you check out every pic from the fashionable affair.