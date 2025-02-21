Trans Actress Hunter Schafer Says Gender on U.S. Passport Changed to Male

Play video content

Hunter Schafer -- a prominent transgender actress and activist -- says the U.S. government has changed one of her major documents ... showing her passport, which now identifies her as male, to her fans.

The "Euphoria" star posted a video after she received her new passport in the mail ... claiming she opened it up and was surprised to see a little "M" instead of an "F" listed under the gender category.

She says she filled out the paperwork the same as always -- identifying herself as a female ... but, she adds she never got her birth certificate changed, and thinks the department that issues the crucial travel document may have cross-referenced her application with the other document.

Hunter says she thinks this is a result of an executive order President Donald Trump signed on his first day in office ... asserting the federal government only recognizes two genders.

The executive order states "These sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality" -- and it looks like the administration is taking active measures on official documents, despite individual variations.

Schafer says she didn't see this coming ... 'cause despite the executive order, she never thought the government would actually go through with this -- but, she admits now she was dead wrong.

That said ... Hunter says she's not trying to fearmonger or influence people with her posts -- instead, she just wants to show people the reality of the situation.