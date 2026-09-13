Play video content Video: Meghan Markle Shares Glimpse of Prince Harry and Kids' New Life in UK

Meghan Markle is giving fans a rare peek at life with Prince Harry and their kids after the family's move back to the UK -- and the video is about as low-key as it gets.

Meghan posted a video Sunday packed with candid family moments, including shots of Harry spending time outdoors with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Lilibet is seen riding her bike down a country path while Archie runs alongside her, while another clip shows Archie splashing through a puddle in rain boots.

Harry also makes an appearance in a small boat, fishing with the kids, while other scenes show the family enjoying the countryside and warming up around a fire.

Meghan topped the montage with a Union Jack and heart emoji ... seemingly making it clear she's embracing this new chapter across the pond.

The post comes just weeks after Meghan, Harry and their children quietly returned to the UK after years living in California. Archie and Lilibet are starting school there this month, although the family is keeping their California home.

The timing is notable ... King Charles recently made it clear Harry and Meghan are not returning as working royals, despite their move back to Britain. The couple will remain private citizens and their charitable work will continue separately from the Royal Family.

We recently reported on the Sussexes getting roasted over their UK return, with 'SNL UK' taking aim at the couple during its latest premiere.