Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Not Selling Montecito Home, Plan to Return

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle aren't cutting ties with the USA despite their move back across the pond -- we've confirmed they're keeping their SoCal home, because like a former CA gov once said ... they'll be back.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... there are no plans at all to sell their Montecito mansion, and reports claiming otherwise just aren't accurate.

We're told they love their home and the Montecito area ... as well as the great friend group they've built for themselves and their family.

But, most importantly, one source is reiterating ... although the couple might move to the UK for an extended period, they're still viewing it as a "temporary" relocation.

As we reported ... Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are taking their 2 children -- Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet -- to the UK just years after shunning their royal duties and hightailing it to Cali.

The kids are already enrolled at a school which begins next month ... and King Charles -- who we've confirmed was informed of the move on Sunday -- welcomes the opportunity to be closer to Harry and his family.

Remember, the King is reportedly still undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

One member of the Harry & Meghan clan isn't making the trip to the UK, though ... Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, is staying back in SoCal because she's not willing to leave her life behind, even temporarily.