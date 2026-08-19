Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Moving Family Back to the UK In Shocking Twist

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are booking it out of the U.S. and moving back to Britain ... a pretty shocking turn of events considering it's only been six years since they shunned their royal duties.

Perhaps the decision has been in the works for a while ... but PEOPLE reports they are bouncing back to the United Kingdom by the end of this month ... and Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will start school in September and are already enrolled across the pond.

Lips are sealed as to where in the UK they're moving ... but PEOPLE reports they're keeping the home in Montecito, California, and their vacation property in Portugal.

Seems Harry and Meghan have no interest in going back to the royal life and plan to remain private citizens ... but King Charles is reportedly pleased with the decision.

So long, Harry and Meghan, we hardly knew ya here in California.