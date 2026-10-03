Tennessee Prison Chief Resigning After Botched Christa Pike Execution
Tennessee Prison Chief I'm Resigning After Botched Christa Pike Execution
Tennessee's prison chief is stepping down just days after the failed execution of Christa Pike left her on a ventilator.
Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner Frank Strada said that his resignation "is in the best interests" of the state ... as it conducts a third-party review of why the execution was botched.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee -- who announced the resignation Saturday -- also spoke out about the decision for Strada to step aside, saying he was "grateful for his commitment" to ensure a smooth transition.
Lee said ... "I appreciate his willingness to put the interests of Tennesseans first during this difficult moment."
Strada's resignation comes after 2 lethal injections during Pike's execution left her snoring and unconscious. Tori Gessner -- an anchor for WKRN news in Tennessee -- joined us on "TMZ Live" Thursday, detailing the disturbing situation as she saw it.
Pike's legal team has since shared that their client is on a ventilator and remains unconscious.