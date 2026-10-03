New Footage Shows Cornell Frat Room Where Jane Doe Was Allegedly Gang Raped

A newly released video taken from inside Cornell's Chi Phi frat house shows the room where Jane Doe says 7 fraternity members drugged and raped her ... and the clip shows the chaotic scene left behind.

In the footage obtained by ABC that was taken after the Cornell chapter was suspended ... trash could be seen littered throughout the room amid cluttered pieces of furniture ... and on one of the tables lay a fentanyl test strip.

The video is downright eerie ... and at one point, the camera panned to a poster of a sorority class.

Cornell's Chi Phi frat house -- which was initially suspended in Nov. 2024 -- was eventually permanently banned by the university.

The haunting footage comes after several accounts from the accused frat brothers offered different descriptions of what happened the night of Jane Doe's alleged sexual assault.

While some members insisted that she gave consent to sexual contact throughout the night ... others insisted they engaged in no sexual activity with her at all.