D.A. Overseeing Cornell Gang Rape Investigation Declined to Review More Evidence

The D.A. who oversaw the alleged Cornell gang rape case denied the chance to review additional evidence during the initial investigation ... according to a new report.

Tompkins District Attorney Matt Van Houten has been adamant that campus police only gave him Jane Doe's sworn statement and a screen grab of the alleged Chi Phi Snapchat messages -- but now it turns out his office turned down the opportunity to review additional statements ... the New York Times reported.

Cornell University Police Department investigator Jeffrey Northrop spoke to a member of the D.A.'s staff, Jeff Huddle, about additional interviews ... according to records obtained by the NYT.

Prosecutors reportedly didn't have any interest, however -- the outlet says Northrop took notes of the meeting and claimed prosecutors told him that "criminal charges would not be pursued in this case" based on Jane Doe's statement.

This is quite a departure from what Van Houten previously said about why he declined to pursue charges.

We reported earlier ... Van Houten claimed that he never received the full transcript of Jane Doe's 2-day interview from campus police.

Play video content Video: Kathy Hochul & Letitia James Speak on Cornell Gang Rape Allegations

While Van Houten had said that he'd present evidence in front of a grand jury ... New York Governor Kathy Hochul has since appointed Attorney General Letitia James to take over the case.