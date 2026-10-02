Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Last Text to Former Fiancé Was About Birthday, Daughter

Gypsy Rose Blanchard sent Ken Urker a birthday voice note just hours before he was found dead ... and the message apparently went unanswered.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Gypsy sent Ken the message around 2 PM Thursday, wishing him a happy birthday and talking about their daughter, Aurora.

We're told Gypsy apologized because a photo showing Aurora's face had leaked online ... and told Ken she planned to figure out who was responsible, believing the leak may have come from her private Facebook page where she had posted the picture.

Sources say Gypsy apologized that the leak happened on Ken's birthday ... before asking if he could FaceTime with Aurora later that evening because their daughter would love to see him.

We're told the voice note disappeared around 2 PM, leading those close to the situation to believe Ken listened to it ... but he never responded.

As TMZ previously reported, Ken was found dead Thursday at a home in Raceland, Louisiana, on what would have been his 34th birthday.

A police report later revealed deputies found syringes and a spoon near a brown powdery substance inside the home ... along with another syringe on the nightstand.

We also reported law enforcement records show a caller told police Ken had threatened suicide, had access to a gun, and was in a "dark place."

Ken's cause of death has not been determined, with toxicology results still pending.