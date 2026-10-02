Elon Musk's Baby Mama Reveals Their Private Texts After He Unfollows Her

Elon Musk's baby mama is speaking out after he unfollowed her ... saying the billionaire broke up with her with "no warning" only days after telling her he loved her ... and sharing portions of a private conversation with the world.

Shivon Zilis posted on X about feeling blindsided by the sudden split, writing ... "It’s hard to go from in love to let go in a week with no warning, but that’s just how it is sometimes."

But her lengthy post wasn't a bitter breakup rant ... instead, Zilis gushed about how she was grateful she made Elon feel "deeply understood, nurtured, and peacefully loved with stability and gentleness."

But even more interesting is the screenshot she shared of her alleged texts with the billionaire, which showed him calling her his "significant other" and telling her he loved her ... as recently as September 24.

Zilis and Elon have 4 kids together, who she acknowledged in her post ... "I’ve loved him more than life itself and he’s taught me 100 lifetimes of knowledge and made my cup overflow with life meaning, so there is a lot of loss, but luckily we created four beautiful little loves of my life."

She continued by saying she hopes they can still have some sort of relationship, at least for the sake of their little ones.