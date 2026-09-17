Elon Musk Documentary's Release May Be Shelved by Universal

Universal's much-anticipated Elon Musk documentary may not have liftoff after all ... and it sounds like it could be grounded for good.

There's no release date for "Musk" and there's a belief in Hollywood that Universal will ultimately decide against releasing the film altogether... according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The documentary was shown at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month ... generating tons of headlines ... but the wider audience may be shut out.

Elon's first wife, Justine Wilson, opened up in the documentary about their marriage, claiming her ex treated her as if she was just his employee.

Justine says in the film ... "I learned the term 'gaslighting' through my relationship with Elon."

Meanwhile, another one of Elon's exes, Ashley St. Clair, claimed she turned down a $40 million NDA so she could speak freely about him and appear in the film.

However, the SpaceX founder told TMZ Ashley was never offered $40 million and "has a history of making false claims."