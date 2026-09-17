Florida Mom's Incest With Son Involved Vibrators and Other Sex Toys

The Florida mom who told cops she engaged in sex with her son about 100 times used sex toys during the disgusting acts ... according to an arrest report.

The police report, obtained by TMZ, lays out all the dirty little details of Shane Clemens' incestual relationship with his mom, Christina Clemens, before they were arrested back in August after police were called to the home during a heated argument between the two.

According to cops, Shane told officers he was tired of having sex with his mom in various rooms inside their Polk County, Florida, house.

Cops say Christina told them she had sex with Shane around 100 times -- and the report says it sometimes involved a purple strap-on sex toy.

And get this ... cops say cameras in the living room and bedroom recorded the interactions, which they said began around 4 years ago.

Play video content Video: Sheriff Briefs Media About Mom and Son Allegedly Having Sex Over 100 Times Polk County Sheriff's Office

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Shane and Christina were charged with incest, and Christina was also slapped with an adultery charge.

The report says that while Shane was still in jail, he spoke by phone with Christina, and their conversation was monitored by sheriff's deputies.

During the discussion, Christina allegedly asked Shane if he wanted to "stop doing what we do," and then said, "But you need to tell Terry that you're a liar and you only said that because you were mad." She seemed to be implying that Shane had informed his dad, Terry, about the incestual relationship.

Cops say Christina went on to say that once she picked Shane up from the pokey, he would have to hand over his phone to her so she could delete all evidence.