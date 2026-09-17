TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down' Today's Gripping Stories: Mom Has Sex With Son 100 Times

A Florida mom allegedly confessed to having sex with her adult son about 100 times after a domestic violence call blew the lid off their disturbing relationship ... and now they're both facing incest charges.

Check out the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous, and sometimes scandalous.

Play video content Video: Dave Portnoy Goes to Bat for Robert Kraft Amid Macklemore Controversy

Dave Portnoy is firmly backing Robert Kraft in his feud with Macklemore ... calling the rapper antisemitic and praising the Patriots owner for standing up to Macklemore and stopping Macklemore from spitting in his face in his own stadium.

And, Paramount is back at the negotiating table after telling California officials it was prepared to leave the state ... with sources saying this week is critical to the future of Hollywood.

We also dive into a Roblox scammer, the duct-taped airplane passenger, and more.