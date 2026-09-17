Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Says She Was Guilty From The Start

Play video content Video: Ray Marcel Says Clancy Holdout Juror Thought She Was Guilty From Start CUOMO/News Nation

Lindsay Clancy was guilty of murdering her three young children right from the start ... so says the lone juror whose vote triggered a mistrial in her murder case.

The juror, known only as Michael, sat down Tuesday for an interview with Ray Marcel on "Fugitive TV" to finally tell his side of the story after other jurors spoke out on his behalf and, according to him, gave wrong information.

On Wednesday, Marcel appeared on Chris Cuomo's show on NewsNation, telling the host that Michael believed Clancy was guilty from the moment she walked into the Massachusetts courtroom.

"He felt that she was sane when she did it. And that's exactly what he told me," Marcel told Cuomo.

Marcel says the juror told him from day one "that he always felt that she was guilty, and he never displayed or said anything about reasonable doubt.”

Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy Trial Reconvenes, Mistrial Stands Court TV

Other jurors told the media a completely different story ... Roni Carlson -- the jury foreperson -- told NBC 10 Boston that Michael had reasonable doubt, but refused to discuss why with the other jurors. Carlson also claimed that Michael failed to properly use the jury instructions on reasonable doubt, sending a note to the judge at one point to inform him about her concerns.

Other jurors claimed Michael ignored their opinions about the case while deliberating ... creating a tense environment. Michael also admitted to Marcel that the deliberations got heated from the start.

In January 2023, Clancy strangled to death her three kids -- ages 3, 5, and 8 months old -- inside their Duxbury home. She then slashed her wrists and jumped out a second-story window, ending up paralyzed and in a wheelchair. Prosecutors charged Clancy with 3 counts of murder, accusing her of killing her kids deliberately.