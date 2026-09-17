NFL Owners Who Backed Kraft On Axing Macklemore From Ed Sheeran Tour

Several NFL owners backed Robert Kraft's decision to remove Macklemore from Ed Sheeran's tour ... including the team owner hosting Ed's next concert.

These league owners included Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, and Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie ... according to the Wall Street Journal.

Ed is getting ready to perform at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field Saturday night ... the first show since Macklemore was sent packing.

While the Eagles don't own the stadium, the team leases the arena from Philly. Kraft owns Gillette Stadium. Tepper's stadium received public funding. Blank operates Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, which is owned by the state of Georgia.

As we reported ... these NFL owners were allegedly assured Macklemore wouldn't bring up Palestine a second time after the rapper brought up the topic on the first night of the New Jersey shows.

Despite reportedly promising not to do it again, Macklemore kept his references to Palestine in the show for the second night.

After he was removed from the tour, Macklemore announced he would donate his entire $1 million in net earnings from Sheeran's "Loop Tour" to six organizations supporting Palestinians ... along with inviting Kraft to match his donation.