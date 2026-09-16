Ed Sheeran Tour: Pro-Palestine Group Plans Protest for Philly Show

The backlash over Macklemore being dropped from Ed Sheeran’s tour continues … with a prominent Pro-Palestine group in Philly announcing a protest outside his show this weekend, TMZ has learned.

The group, Philly Palestine Coalition, and another organization named Shut Down D&Z are urging people to come show support for their cause on September 19 outside the Lincoln Financial Center.

“Billionaires, Zionists & Warmongers out of Philly” the group states, in a flyer for the event, shared with us.

The group scolded Ed for Macklemore being booted for making remarks about Palestine at the first two shows he opened for Ed in New Jersey.

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As TMZ previously reported, Ed denies he was the one to make the decision about Macklemore. He said it was the tour promoter who made the call after Robert Kraft and several other NFL team owners refused to allow Macklemore to perform at their stadium.