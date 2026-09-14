Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Responds to Macklemore After Collusion Claims

Robert Kraft is firing back at Macklemore ... confirming to TMZ he did not want the rapper performing at Gillette Stadium and accusing him of crossing the line with antisemitic rhetoric and imagery.

Macklemore claimed Monday Ed Sheeran told him Kraft objected to his involvement in the tour after his pro-Palestine comments at MetLife Stadium went viral ... and Kraft says there was a reason.

Kraft tells TMZ ... "Gillette Stadium has a longstanding commitment to providing a welcoming environment for all guests and ensuring that events held at our venue do not provide a platform for hate speech."

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He adds ... "Based on Macklemore's recent actions, material shared from the stage during Ed Sheeran’s shows in New Jersey, and a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community, we determined that his participation in the September 25th and 26th concerts at Gillette Stadium would cross that line."

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Kraft says the move was not about silencing support for Palestinians ... “This decision is not about diminishing the suffering of innocent Palestinians or denying anyone the right to advocate on their behalf."

He continued ... "Their pain and loss are real. But that advocacy should not come at the expense of the Jewish community or obscure the responsibility of Hamas, a United States and globally (including Canada, European Union, United Kingdom, and Japan) designated terrorist organization whose horrific actions have caused immeasurable suffering for Palestinians and Israelis alike."

Macklemore has argued neutrality on the conflict is not an option ... and Kraft says he agrees that too many people have suffered, but takes issue with what he sees as selective blame.

“I agree with Macklemore. Too many lives have been lost and there has been too much suffering, but only sharing selective information and ignoring the actions of Hamas is not honest and only advances more divisiveness and hate. Over many decades, I have directed resources to Palestine and created athletic and entrepreneurial opportunities for Palestinians who I admire and respect. Standing with the Palestinian people and standing against Hamas, antisemitism and hate should not be mutually exclusive.”

Kraft also says fighting antisemitism has been a major focus of his for years ... “Much of my time and attention for the last decade has been focused on the fight against antisemitism and hate of all kinds, and I feel a responsibility to stand up when I believe that line has been crossed.”

And while Macklemore says the dispute has strained his 13-year friendship with Ed, Kraft had nothing but praise for the singer ... "I have tremendous respect for Ed and his music, particularly his unique ability to bring people together and spread joy, and I have always been proud to welcome him and his fans to Gillette Stadium."

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