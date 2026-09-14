Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Maddox Officially Drops Dad's Last Name

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, has officially cut ties with his famous dad, TMZ has learned.

A hearing was held on Monday on Maddox's petition for a name change … and the judge signed off on the request due to no objections being made. Maddox will now be known as Maddox Jolie.

Maddox filed his original petition earlier this year. His sister, Shiloh also removed Pitt as her last name -- while Zahara and Vivienne's name changes are in process.