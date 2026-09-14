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Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Maddox Officially Drops Dad's Last Name

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Son Maddox Officially Axes Dad's Last Name

By TMZ Staff
Published
angelina jolie Maddox jolie brad pitt
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Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, has officially cut ties with his famous dad, TMZ has learned. 

A hearing was held on Monday on Maddox's petition for a name change … and the judge signed off on the request due to no objections being made. Maddox will now be known as Maddox Jolie. 

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Maddox filed his original petition earlier this year. His sister, Shiloh also removed Pitt as her last name -- while Zahara and Vivienne's name changes are in process.

Sources close to Brad blame Angelina for pushing the kids away from Brad over the years.

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