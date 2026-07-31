Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's French Winery Threatened By Wildfires

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's court battle over their French estate has always had some heat to it ... but it's never been nearly as intense as the real-life flames burning near their winery!

The wildfires in France are burning near Brad and Angelina's famed Chateau Miraval ... and firefighters have so far been successful in keeping the flames from reaching the insanely expensive estate.

Firefighters are using helicopters and trucks to fight the flames ... using water from the property's private lake.

Photos show thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky, just past the vineyards and fields -- way too close for comfort for Brad and Angelina, who are still fighting over the winery.

As you know ... Brad filed a lawsuit against Angelina back in 2021 -- claiming she sold her stake in the estate without consulting him, breaking an alleged verbal agreement that she would talk to him about it first.

Brad claimed the sale hurt operations and he asked for $35 million in damages.

The lawsuit has dragged on for years -- at the same time they were working toward finalizing their divorce.

The two have been firing legal shots back and forth for years since ... including recently when Brad won a legal victory which may require Yuri Shefler -- the head of the alcohol and spirits conglomerate Stoli -- to testify in the case.

None of that's really gonna matter if the place burns down ... so ya gotta think these two are waiting on bated breath.