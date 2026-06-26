Brad Pitt Scores Legal Victory, Vodka Mogul May Have to Testify in Winery Case

Brad Pitt scored another legal victory ... because an appeals court just ruled the head of the Stoli Group isn't allowed to walk away from a lawsuit involving Brad and Angelina Jolie.

Here's the deal ... documents filed earlier this week reversed a decision made by a lower court in which Yuri Shefler -- the head of the alcohol and spirits conglomerate -- would not be dragged into the winery case that's still raging between Brad and Angelina after Shefler claimed he had very little direct involvement in his company purchasing Angelina's stake in Château Miraval.

The court decided it "defies credulity that Shefler, a sophisticated businessman, would risk almost $40 million on a transaction about which he knew nothing and with which he had no involvement." As such, the court ruled that Shefler couldn't get out of the case on jurisdictional grounds.

It's the second major win for Brad this month ... who also got a ruling in his favor when a court decided that the Stoli Group's Alexey Oliynik must testify by September 30.

As you know ... Angelina sold her stake in the winery way back in 2021 ... but Brad filed a lawsuit months later -- arguing she only sold it to hurt him during their messy divorce and subsequent custody battle.