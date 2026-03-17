Brad Pitt Fighting to Grill Russian Oligarch in Winery War With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is pushing to grill a wealthy Russian businessman about his winery dealings with Angelina Jolie ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Brad is asking a Los Angeles judge to force businessman Yuri Shefler to appear for a remote deposition as part of the ongoing war between the actor and his ex-wife.

Brad sued Angelina in 2022, claiming she sold her stake in the French winery Chateau Miraval without his permission. The former couple purchased the estate while married, but Angelina told Brad she wanted out years after the divorce.

Brad says he tried to buy out Angelina’s stake, but the talks fell apart ... and Angelina decided to sell her stake to the liquor company Stoli -- which is run by Yuri.

In his new filing, Brad says Yuri has refused to sit for a deposition but claims he's “learned that the transaction was orchestrated by, and closed at the behest of” Yuri, insisting he is clearly someone Brad's legal team should get to question as part of the litigation