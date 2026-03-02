Angelina Jolie Is Not Dating 'Couture' Costar Louis Garrel, Despite Rumors

Angelina Jolie and Louis Garrel are not taking their onscreen romance into real life ... despite persistent rumors to the contrary.

Sources close to Angelina tell TMZ … Angelina and her "Couture" costar are NOT dating.

It's true that Angelina and Louis have been out to dinner ... but our sources say they've only broken bread as friends, and that's where their relationship stands.

We're told Angelina and Louis are good friends who have friends in common ... but she remains single and she's only focused on her kids and her work.

Angelina's ex-husband, Brad Pitt, is dating ... he's got a smoking hot girlfriend in Ines de Ramon ... but Angelina remains single as a dollar bill.