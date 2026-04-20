Angelina Jolie Unbothered by Ex Brad Pitt's Plea to Speed Up Chateau Court Battle

Angelina Jolie doesn't seem to be fazed by her ex-husband Brad Pitt’s complaints in court about not being able to enjoy his $164 million French estate ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Angelina and Brad lay out their positions on when the trial should actually go down, with Angelina claiming there is no reason to move forward with Brad’s desire to have the trial in April 2027.

The legal battle started in 2022 when Brad sued Angelina, claiming she sold her stake in their Chateau Miraval to a third party without his approval. He said the new owner was hostile and causing issues with the wine business, which he spent years building. Angelina said she needed to move forward with the transaction and didn't need Brad's approval to sell her interest.

In his recent docs, the "World War Z" star argued the trial should happen sooner rather than later. He said he has been unable to spend time at the estate, and he’s been deprived of “the quiet enjoyment of his home in France.”

Brad also claimed that witnesses are getting older, and one even died. He pointed out that another one of Angelina’s lawyers passed the bar in 1972.

Angelina says a short extension of the trial date to September 2027 is more than reasonable, insisting that Brad has presented no evidence to prove his claims his time at Miraval has been interrupted or ruined by the litigation.

She also called out Brad’s claim that a trial later in the year would be interrupted by the Jewish High Holidays. Angelina said Brad didn’t name any of his 10 lawyers who would be impacted.