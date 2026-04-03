Shiloh Jolie Looks Just Like Angelina in New Music Video Cameo
Shiloh Jolie Angelina Look-a-Like in K-Pop Music Video!!!
Shiloh Jolie surprised fans when she showed up in a teaser for a new K-pop music video.
On Thursday, Starship Entertainment dropped a clip from the upcoming visual for Dayoung's single "What's a Girl to Do" ... and it features Shiloh looking like a spitting image of mom Angelina Jolie.
One shot shows Brad Pitt and Angelina's daughter lounging in a lacy tank top, sporting hoop earrings and a lip ring.
You can also spot her among a group of dancers in a choreographed scene.
A representative from Starship Entertainment told Maeil Business Newspaper Star Today that Shiloh was cast as part of an "open audition" in the U.S.
The rep insists her casting wasn't a PR stunt, saying ... "Even after filming, we had no idea she was the child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and only found out by chance quite recently."
It'll be interesting to see if you can see more of Shiloh when the full video drops on Tuesday.