Shiloh Jolie Looks Just Like Angelina in New Music Video Cameo

Shiloh Jolie surprised fans when she showed up in a teaser for a new K-pop music video.

On Thursday, Starship Entertainment dropped a clip from the upcoming visual for Dayoung's single "What's a Girl to Do" ... and it features Shiloh looking like a spitting image of mom Angelina Jolie.

One shot shows Brad Pitt and Angelina's daughter lounging in a lacy tank top, sporting hoop earrings and a lip ring.

You can also spot her among a group of dancers in a choreographed scene.

A representative from Starship Entertainment told Maeil Business Newspaper Star Today that Shiloh was cast as part of an "open audition" in the U.S.

The rep insists her casting wasn't a PR stunt, saying ... "Even after filming, we had no idea she was the child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and only found out by chance quite recently."