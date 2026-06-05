Ashlee Jenae Asked ChatGPT Suicide-Related Questions Before Death, Police Say

Police in Tanzania say Ashlee Jenae was depressed and asked ChatGPT questions related to ending one's life, leading up to her April suicide.

Ashly Robinson's Death Ruled Suicide: Police Cite ChatGPT Searches, Text Messages Showing Distress



Zanzibar authorities have concluded their investigation into the death of Ashly Robinson, a U.S.-based influencer who was found hanging in her hotel room on April 8, 2026.



Police… pic.twitter.com/V4l1PNeRDZ @TheChanzo

Check out the translated clip -- Zanzibar Deputy Director of Criminal Investigation Zuberi Chembera says their investigation led them to ChatGPT searches by Ashley ahead of her death, including one in March that read ... "How much Valium would kill me?"

Chembera also said text messages sent by Ashlee to family and friends proved she was experiencing depression and distress about her life, and some messages seemed like farewell texts.

Authorities officially confirmed on Thursday Ashlee -- whose real name was Ashly Robinson -- died by suicide while staying at a luxury resort in April during what was supposed to be a birthday getaway-turned-engagement trip with fiancé Joe McCann.

The Tanzania Police Force said a hotel employee found Ashlee unconscious in her room after getting no response at the door. Investigators said she hanged herself from her closet's clothing rail using a robe belt the hotel provides for guests. She died in a hospital April 9.

Authorities said in April her immediate cause of death was cerebral hypoxia caused by strangulation and suffocation.

Ashlee's family originally told us her death was suspicious and that they had not heard a peep from Joe. Officials said the pair got into a major fight just before her death ... but Joe was questioned by police and never arrested or charged with any crime.

Joe spoke out about Ashlee's death Thursday, telling TMZ ... "I miss Ashly every moment of every day and the pain of being without her will never go away. A sudden loss of this magnitude is not something I can simply get over."