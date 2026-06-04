Ashlee Jenae's Fiancé Joe McCann Speaks Out After Being Cleared By Police

The investigation into Ashlee Jenae's death is officially over ... and now her fiancé Joe McCann is breaking his silence after police in Africa concluded he didn't kill her.

In a statement to TMZ, Joe used an old Swahili proverb -- "The heart is like a forest. One cannot see into it" -- before saying ... "Today's official announcement from Tanzanian authorities that my soulmate Ashly Robinson died by suicide does not lessen the tragedy of her death."

Joe continues ... "I miss Ashly every moment of every day and the pain of being without her will never go away. A sudden loss of this magnitude is not something I can simply get over."

As we reported, Tanzanian police concluded their investigation into Ashlee's death and determined the she died by suicide, ending a months-long investigation that began in April after Ashlee -- whose real name was Ashly Robinson -- was found unconscious at a Zanzibar resort while on vacation with Joe, celebrating her 31st birthday.

Joe ends his statement ... "My priorities all along were getting Ashly home and cooperating with the authorities to ensure that the truth would be revealed. I wish to express my deepest gratitude to the dedicated men and women of the Tanzania Police Force for their professional, sensitive, and thorough investigation.”

According to police, a hotel employee discovered Ashlee hanging inside a wardrobe after entering the room during a routine evening check. Authorities say she was later transported to a hospital, where she died the following day.

Joe’s attorney, Edward Andrew Paltzik, tells TMZ… "Today, the Tanzania Police Force officially announced that the tragic death of Ashly Robinson was 'beyond any doubt' by suicide. This exonerating announcement marks the end of an exhaustive, professional, and unbiased investigation carried out for the sole purpose of revealing the truth. Beyond any doubt, the truth now revealed to the world is this: Joe McCann is a completely innocent man."

The case drew intense scrutiny online after Ashlee's family publicly questioned the circumstances surrounding her death and expressed doubt she would take her own life.

Joe was questioned by local authorities during the investigation and he temporarily turned over his passport to officials, but he was never arrested or charged with any crime and was ultimately allowed to leave the country.