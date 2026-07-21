Kimora Lee Simmons Wants Ex Tim Leissner To Have Primary Custody of Son in Divorce

Kimora Lee Simmons looks like she wants her estranged husband Tim Leissner to have primary custody of their son ... which is interesting, because Tim asked for joint custody when he pulled the plug on their marriage.

Kimora just filed her response to Tim's divorce petition ... and while she agrees "that "irreconcilable differences" led to their split ... she splits from Tim on the issue of legal and physical custody of 11-year-old Wolfe.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Kimora checked the box for Tim to have primary legal and physical custody ... even though Tim asked for joint legal and physical custody in his original petition.

Kimora is also asking to terminate the court's ability to award any support to Tim, and she also checked the box to request that spousal support be paid to her. She also wants him on the hook for her legal fees stemming from the divorce process.

Kimora and the ex-Goldman Sachs banker were married for 12 years ... though we're told they've been separated since 2020 and the divorce is just housekeeping at this point.

This is Kimora's second divorce.

Kimora was previously married to Def Jam Recordings co-founder Russell Simmons. They were married in 1998 and finalized their divorce in 2009. They share 2 daughters, Ming and Aoki.