Russell Simmons Claims Kimora Lee Simmons is Keeping Him From Seeing Their Children

Kimora Lee Simmons Promised I'd Never See My Kids Again If I Sue Her!!!

Russell Simmons claims his ex-wife won't let him see his kids ... alleging she's using them as leverage to keep him from taking legal action against her.

Here's the deal ... Kimora Lee Simmons spoke to People last week about her exes ... admitting she doesn't have a relationship with Simmons, actor Djimon Hounsou, or investment banker and convicted felon, Tim Leissner.

KLS told the outlet, "Usually I would say that I co-parent okay, but the kids are with me full-time. I'm pretty much the primary parent. It's difficult, but I don't know sometimes what other people are thinking. Guys are weird."

Well, Russell clearly feels Kimora's not giving the full story on their relationship ... because he took to Instagram to vent his frustration ... first by mentioning he gave her $50k a month for 20 years and calling himself her best and only friend.

He then writes, "I'm the godfather to your 3 other kids, until one day you stole my stock. I have been fighting for my kids love and my bread ever since. You threatened that if I sued you, I would never speak to my kids ever again. There are two sides to every story."

Worth noting ... Russell and Kimora's kids don't seem like they're much interested in a relationship with the music star -- because on Father's Day 2023, Aoki and Ming both roasted him for never being around, and Aoki even shared tense texts she exchanged with Russell.