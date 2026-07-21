D4vd Murder Case: Celeste Rivas' Family Won't Look Away From Gruesome Photos

Celeste Rivas' family was warned to put their heads down as gruesome photos of the teen’s remains were shown in court ... but they refused to look away.

Prosecutor Beth Silverman gave the family a heads-up during the first day of D4vd’s preliminary hearing ... before displaying images of Celeste's severed arms and legs inside the front trunk of his Tesla.

An investigator testified the limbs were found in a black cadaver bag ... and another bag contained Celeste's head and torso. The investigator also described maggots, flies, and an unidentified liquid inside the vehicle.

At one point, Silverman appeared to mouth, "You okay?" toward Celeste's family ... who continued watching as photos showed the teen's "Shhh" finger tattoo, two amputated fingers, and blue plastic fragments embedded in her severed body.

People in the courtroom audibly sighed as the evidence was displayed ... while D4vd also looked at the photos.

Celeste's parents, Jesus Rivas and Mercedes Martinez, were seen holding hands as they arrived at the downtown L.A. courthouse Tuesday morning ... looking solemn.

As TMZ reported ... D4vd asked the judge to let him ditch the handcuffs during the hearing -- and he got at least part of his wish, appearing without cuffs on his wrists, though he remained shackled around his waist.

Prosecutors allege D4vd -- real name David Anthony Burke -- killed 14-year-old Celeste inside his Hollywood Hills home in April 2025, dismembered her and hid her remains in his Tesla. Her body was discovered months later after the car was towed to a Hollywood impound lot.