Kimora Lee Simmons Claps Back at Ex Russell Simmons Over Claims About Their Kids

Kimora Lee Simmons is clapping back at Russell Simmons after her ex-husband claimed she was using their daughters as leverage to keep him from suing her ... she says he has bigger fish to fry.

In her Instagram Story, Kimora sends a shot at Russell, posting ... "My 'girls' are GROWN WOMEN! You know these are lies. Why are you typing from thousands of miles away in a non-extradition country?"

Kimora is referencing the fact Russell's lived in Bali since 2017 amid multiple sexual misconduct lawsuits and allegations, which Russell says have caused him great suffering.

Instead of focusing on her and their kids, Kimora tells Russell ... "Go negotiate and answer your accusers."

For his part, Russell has denied ever sexually assaulting anyone.

Kimora's post comes in response to a comment made about Kimora's recent interview with PEOPLE, where she admitted she doesn't have a relationship with her exes ... Russell, actor Djimon Hounsou, or investment banker and convicted felon, Tim Leissner.

Russell claimed Kimora threatened that if he ever sued her, he would never speak to Aoki or Ming again.