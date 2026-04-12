Late Influencer Ashlee Jenae's Family Speaks Out on Mysterious Death

Lifestyle influencer Ashlee Jenae died during a trip to Tanzania earlier this month ... and now her family is demanding answers.

In a statement released Sunday, the family writes that Ashlee -- whose real name was Ashly Robinson -- was celebrating her 31st birthday on April 5 with a dream stay at a luxury villa at Zuri Zanzibar with her fiancé Joe McCann.

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"But just days later, that dream turned into our family's worst nightmare," they wrote. "Ashly was found unconscious in her villa and was rushed to a local hospital, where her death was confirmed hours later."

They continued, "At this time there is an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ashly's suspicious passing. Although we have many questions, we are placing our trust in the officials in Zanzibar and are working closely with them as we seek clarity and answers."

Ashlee posted a video April 3 of Joe proposing to her on one knee during a safari.